‘WarioWare: Get It Together!’ lets people play together later this year

During its E3 Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed WarioWare: Get It Together! a new entry in the microgame series.

READ MORE: Playdate is going to make me love handheld games again

The new game is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021. Nintendo showed off a variety of eclectic mini-games coming to the new WarioWare in an in-depth trailer.

Take a look at the announcement below:

Advertisement

Beyond announcing the release date, a trailer showed off a variety of ways that the cast of characters can use their different abilities to tackle mini-games in new and unique ways, from jetpacks and boomerangs to yo-yos.

It was also confirmed that two people will be able to tackle mini-games at the same time.

“Play nice, or else!” said Wario, confirming along with the official site that these will be co-op challenges rather than versus modes, which is a series first. Players will also be able to play the two-player cooperative mode on the same system (or via local wireless), with the game supporting up to four players.

Pre-orders for WarioWare: Get It Together! are now open now

Advertisement

Nintendo also showed off a brand new trailer for the long-awaited sequel for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The new trailer came at the end of Nintendo’s E3 presentation, beginning with Link plummeting through the air, suggesting that there will be an element of the game focusing on the skies. The sequel is scheduled to launch in 2022 on Nintendo Switch.