WB Games on J.K. Rowling: “She has the right to hold her opinions”

The president of Warner Bros. (WB) Games has allegedly spoken about the upcoming Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, and its connection to J.K. Rowling.

Per a tweet from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, WB Games president David Haddad has now allegedly spoke in a company Q&A about Rowling’s involvement with the project. Aiming to address employees’ concerns in regards to her publicly made views.

“While JK Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that world to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she’s a private citizen also,” Haddad allegedly said. “And that means she’s entitled to express her personal opinion on social media. I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree she has the right to hold her opinions.”

Schreier also reported that Haddad was also asked a question in regards to diversity and inclusion at WB Games. In response, Haddad is claimed to have said that the company is working with LGBTQ rights organisations, and that “he spent an hour and a half talking to the director of trans media representation at GLAAD [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation].”

Later in the Q&A, Haddad answered a question about diversity/inclusion by adding that WB Games is working with LGBTQ rights orgs and that he spent an hour and a half talking to the director of trans media representation at GLAAD. No mention of Rowling or Harry Potter there — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 30, 2020

Following the Harry Potter author coming under fire due to her “anti-trans” comments, WB Games stated that the game would have no connection to Rowling as the game is “not directly involved” with her.

Rowling has attempted to defend her views over the past few months. Back in June, the author compiled an essay on trans-activism and her fears about gender recognition. In her explanation, Rowling stated: “I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe”

Hogwarts Legacy is expected to launch sometime in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.