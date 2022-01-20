‘Warno’ cold war RTS is now available in Early Access

Eugen Systems has released their Cold War-era RTS Warno into early access, the game is based around an alternate history that started WW3.

The Early Access version of Warno comes with two divisions from which players can build their own battlegroups. These collections of units will be what players take into the battlefield, and more division will be available as the game goes through early access.

Currently, Warno has four maps: Chemical, Death Row, Two Ways and Danger Hills. These can all be played in the game’s Skirmish mode with up to eight players.

The Steam page says that Warno “lets you command your customized battlegroup and lead hundreds of Cold War-era units to victory on dynamic, tactical battlefields. Choose between the arsenals of NATO or the Warsaw Pact, and fight across a multitude of solo and online modes against challenging AI or human opponents in massive 10v10 battles. Show your mettle as a strategic commander in the turn-based Army General campaigns depicting a devastating, techno-thrilling World War III in Western Europe.”

Eugen Systems has asked players to be respectful with their feedback, saying “We also want to ask you to treat your fellow player and the development team respectfully. We are working as hard as we can. Some features might change, while others will be added. We do not tolerate any flame wars, hate speech, trolling, rants, or anything else untoward the community or the studio. Play it cool, commander!”

Warno is available now on Steam for £34.99, and is discounted to £26.24 until January 27.

