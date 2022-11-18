‘Warzone 2.0’ launch issues cause “mostly negative” Steam reviews

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 released this week, but the free-to-play battle royale has already received a “mostly negative” rating on Steam.

Over 5500 players have already left reviews for Warzone 2.0 on Steam, with just 37 per cent of them being positive.

The other 3500 negative reviews list issues with the nickname system, “constant” lag and the “never ending series of menus that are both useless and unintuitive”.

Players are also reporting that they’re being told to buy Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in order to access Warzone 2.0 features. “Played one DMZ match with a friend, then asked us to buy the COD:MW2 to let us play in a party again after completing the match,” wrote one player.

“Tells me to purchase Modern Warfare 2 even though I am only trying to play Warzone. I was only allowed to play one match before this happened,” added another.

After Warzone 2.0 launched earlier this week (November 16), players reported bugs such as instant death and the “social” button directing back to the main screen.

Players discovering bugs in Warzone 2 can visit Raven Software’s Trello to see if they’ve been reported and check if a fix is in the works.

Following the launch of Warzone 2.0, the servers for the original Warzone were taken down and will remain offline until 6PM GMT on November 28

Last week, developer Activision Blizzard explained that during the downtime, “studio development resources (led by Raven Software) will be focused on ensuring the new Warzone 2.0 free-to-play ecosystem is running effectively.”

“Once the Warzone 2.0 ecosystem is fully stable, and after a small development break for Thanksgiving for the developers who observe this U.S. holiday, Warzone is planned to be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera as a separate experience,” continued the blog.

In other news, it turns out DMZ mode in Warzone 2 is proving to be an efficient way to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2, as extracting with a gun will unlock it across all game modes.