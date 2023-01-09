‘Warzone 2’ streamer pranks teammates with their own voices

A Twitch streamer pranked his teammates in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 by playing their own arguments back to them.

Call Of Duty has long had a reputation for heated confrontation on the public voice chat during matches. Now, one player has taken things a step further in the battle royale game by escalating a quarrel with his teammates’ own voices.

In a video captioned “Trolling teams in Warzone 2 with their own voice”, streamer Nixstah recorded his teammates’ arguments before playing them back into the voice chat.

“Chill out, why you still talking?” one player asks, before another says: “What the hell, am I lagging? I gotta be lagging.”

“Oh yeah, he definitely trolling,” one adds when they catch on.

Watch the interaction below.

Trolling teams in Warzone 2 with their own voice 😂 pic.twitter.com/6cnXydgf9r — Nixstah (@NixstahSZN) January 8, 2023

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that Warzone 2 is bringing back classic loadout drop grenades.

Originally featured in the first Warzone, loadout drops allowed players to purchase their preset loadouts at Buy Stations and have that equipment airdropped into battle, meaning they could fight with their preferred weapons and gear, instead of using the items found in the battlefield.

This feature was previously not available in Warzone 2.0, technically making it a new addition to the sequel.

Reviewing Warzone 2.0, NME said the “gaming phenomenon” was beginning a “promising new era in stunning Al Mazrah”.

It continued: “Can you top something like Warzone, what it represented and what it meant to so many people? No, but Warzone 2.0 is giving it a bloody good go and we’re here for the ride, even if that ride involves bartering for our lives on proximity chat while camping in a stairwell.”