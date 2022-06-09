‘Warzone 2’ will not carry over player progression from the original ‘Warzone’

Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2 will reset players’ progression when it releases later this year.

The publisher recently revealed more details of its brand new title from Infinity Ward, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will feature an all-new campaign, multiplayer, and more. It was also revealed that Warzone 2 will be integrated with Modern Warfare 2 “post-launch.”

Now, in a new blog post, Activision has explained that Warzone 2 will feature new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems with “brand-new progression and inventories” (via, Eurogamer).

“Today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience,” the publisher said. “We can’t wait to share more details soon.”

This means players who have spent their time playing the battle royale game since its release in 2020 won’t be able to carry their items or progress over to the new version. Infinity Ward has previously said that Warzone 2 will be an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe, and will share the same game engine and mechanics.

In the same blog post, it was said that players can soon expect new information on the game’s new sandbox mode, as well as the playspace, the closer we get to launch.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with an early access open beta release coming soon. As previously mentioned, Warzone 2 is scheduled for a release later this year but hasn’t received an official date just yet.

In other news, EA has refuted the claims that Battlefield 2042 is being abandoned, with only a skeleton crew remaining on the project, saying they are “untrue”.