‘Warzone’ Caldera trailer shows off new Vanguard Royale mode

The launch trailer for the new Call of Duty: Warzone map Caldera has released, and it shows off the planes and dogfighting from the new Vanguard Royale mode.

Viewable below, the trailer shows off the Caldera map – which launches on December 8 for Vanguard owners and December 9 for everyone else – and a new dogfighting mechanic. Present in the new Vanguard Royale mode, a twist on Warzone’s Battle Royale, the developers call this plane mechanic a “precision airstrike where you are in the cockpit, ready to rain down fire on a squad or defend yours from an enemy pilot.” Other players can also man AA guns to take down the planes as well.

You can learn more about Vanguard Royale in this blog post.

The mode will feature weapons and equipment only present in Vanguard, as a way to tie it in with the recent release of the WW2 shooter. On top of the fighter plane there’s also a new squad vehicle and cargo truck, which can also be used in Vanguard Resurgence, which mixes up how respawns work in the Battle Royale mode.

Resurgence will allow teams to respawn, as long as one player stays alive for a specific amount of time giving the genre a much faster-pace.

The new Caldera map will have 15 locations to explore, and this includes a remake of the fan-favourite close-quarters map Shipment.

Elsewhere, Activision Blizzard will not be involved with The Game Awards according to Geoff Keighley, despite president Rob Kostich sitting on the event’s advisory board.

In relevant news, Raven Software Quality Assurance employees have staged a walkout in protest of the layoffs happening at the department, despite Activision Blizzard reporting record numbers.

According to the Raven QA workers, Warzone earns an estimated $5.2million a day, and the staff are still being laid off.