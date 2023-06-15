‘Warzone’ Season 4 launches with new dance track from Oliver Heldens

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has launched with ‘The Sound Of Vondel’, a new track from DJ Oliver Heldens.

‘The Sound of Vondel’ launched alongside Warzone’s new Vondel map, and can now be heard in-game across all platforms.

The track has been made to represent Vondel, a medium-size map that takes place in a fictional city’s historic district. The map has been designed for the game’s Resurgence, DMZ, and Lockdown modes, along with Warzone’s regular battle royale matches.

Discussing ‘The Sound of Vondel’, Oliver Heldens shared that he has been “playing Call of Duty for as long as I can remember,” and says the titles of his first officially-released tracks were inspired by Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

“To collaborate with the Activision team and to create some truly authentic music as the official anthem for the new Vondel map in Warzone is a massive honour to me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Activision VP and head of live services, Michelle Bresaw, described the collaboration as “a celebration of what’s possible when the games and music industries collide”.

Earlier this month, Heldens revealed a sneak peek at the new map.

As for the map, Vondel is optimized for up to 18 Operators for DMZ, and 72 Operators for Resurgence game modes.

For players preparing to play the map, Heldens shared the following advice: “I like running an assault rifle together with a sniper rifle, nowadays the TAQ-56 (Scar) and the Intervention or the SPX-80. Tactical: Stun Grenade. Lethal: Proximity Mine or Frag Grenade. Perks: Overkill, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, Ghost.”

You can get to grips with the new map with the Assault on Vondel event that launches today on all platforms alongside the new Call of Duty: Warzone update.

Other additions include six new multiplayer maps, as well as three new weapons – the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle, the ISO 45 SMG, and the Tonfa Melee Weapon.

