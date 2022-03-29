‘Warzone’ update targets Ghost and other perks with big changes

The latest update to Call Of Duty: Warzone has taken some strength out of the overperforming Ghost perk, and has also tweaked several other perks in an effort to “provide players with a variety of tools to create even more interesting stories”.

In an update to Warzone detailed on March 28 (via The Loadout), Raven Software has shared that it wants “counterplay and interplay between systems to be viable” so that players can “create even more interesting stories”.

To that end, the studio added that “perks are going to make for a significant part of the push towards this objective,” and has outlined several fairly major perk changes that arrived in yesterday’s Warzone update.

The biggest change targets Ghost, and makes it so that players will only receive the perk’s stealth effect if they are moving. Raven Software explained that “in Caldera it is obvious that [Ghost] has become even stronger”, and felt that more counter play opportunities were needed for the perk.

The update also makes changes to the Scavenger, Restock and E.O.D. perks.

Changes to Scavenger mean that it will help users find pouches with a new outline, and pouches will also grant anyone with Scavenger equipped an extra armour plate.

Restock has also been on the receiving end of some changes – although the recharge time has been slashed from 50 seconds down to 25 seconds, the cooldown for using the Stim is now on a 60 second timer “to reduce spam and gas abuse”.

Although a small change, Quick Fix has also been altered to give users health regeneration for equipping an armour plate. Raven Software explained that this change aims to make Quick Fix “more potent in a battle royale setting”.

Finally, E.O.D. has been significantly improved with this Warzone update. The explosive damage cap has been raised from 80 to 200, and the damage reduction has been bumped up from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.

