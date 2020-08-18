‘Wasteland 3’ and ‘Battletoads’ join the new Xbox Game Pass titles

More games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for August and early September, with new releases Wasteland 3 and Battletoads headlining the pack.

Wasteland 3 is a tactical squad-based RPG with deep, challenging turn-based combat to keep players on their toes. Controlling up to teams of six, players can customise their squad, venture out and experience a story full of twists and turns.

For those looking for something lighter, Battletoads is a reboot of the classic title from 1991 and delivers a vibrant, animated world filled with elaborate levels to navigate. From beat em’ up stages to platforming gauntlets, each level with keep players on their toes with a genre defying adventure.

Many other titles will be joining Xbox Game Pass, including the critically-acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator, first-person survival horror Resident Evil VII and the story driven Tell Me Why. Check out the full list of games, systems and release dates below:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – August 18

Spiritfarer (Console & PC) – August 18

Battletoads (Console & PC) – August 20

Crossing Souls (PC) – August 20

Darksiders: Genesis (PC) – August 20

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition (Console & PC) – August 20

New Super Lucky’s Tale (Console & PC) – August 21

Hypnospace Outlaw (Console & PC) – August 27

Tell Me Why: Chapter 1 (Console & PC) – August 27

Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC) – August 28

Wasteland 3 (Console & PC) – August 28

Crusader Kings III (PC) – September 1

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console & PC) – September 3

Earlier this month (August), numerous big-named titles joined the roster of games available in Xbox Game Pass. Both Darksiders Genesis and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

Xbox Game Pass has begun rolling out the mobile devices through Microsoft’s streaming service, Project xCloud. The service will roll out officially for Android devices this September, however, an early beta version of the programme is out now with a small selection of games available.