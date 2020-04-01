‘Wasteland 3’ release postponed by three months due to coronavirus

inXile Entertainment has pushed back the release of post-apocalyptic RPG Wasteland 3 to late August 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game, which was scheduled to launch May 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, has been delayed due to “logistical challenges” arising from the company’s recently implemented work-from-home arrangements.

In a statement, studio head Brian Fargo said that the additional three months will allow the company to ensure that they deliver “a stellar product on day one”. He also noted that the postponement has been supported by publisher Deep Silver and studio owner Microsoft.

“That’s time we’re putting into acting on beta feedback and suggestions, optimisation, polishing and refinements, and making sure we have an awesome co-op experience,” Fargo continued. “We’re pouring our hearts into this game, and the last thing we want is to have anything but an amazing launch for a product we truly believe in.”

Wasteland 3’s new release date is August 28. Read inXile’s full statement below.

We have an important update on Wasteland 3’s release date. pic.twitter.com/hiX1CygcUk — Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) March 31, 2020

This is not the first time Wasteland 3 has been postponed. When inXile Entertainment announced the game in 2016 and raised over US$3million via crowdfunding platform Fig, the studio had planned for a late-2019 launch. However, that date was pushed back after Microsoft acquired inXile in 2018.

inXile is known for developing games such as Torment: Tides Of Numenera and The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep, both of which were successfully crowdfunded via Kickstarter. The former is a spiritual successor to the 1999 cult classic Planescape: Torment, while the latter is a continuation of the ’80s RPG franchise The Bard’s Tale.