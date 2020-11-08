Watch 12 minutes of stunning ‘Demon’s Souls’ remake gameplay

Sony has dropped 12 minutes of Demon’s Souls remake gameplay, giving fans a new look at the game running on the PlayStation 5.

A surprise State Of Play stream released, dedicated to showing off new footage for Demon’s Souls. The tour of the game focuses on the single player elements of the game, whilst also diving into the brutal combat that players will have to undertake to accomplish many of its challenges.

As pointed out in the narration by the game’s creative director Gavin Moore, the footage is running in performance mode, giving a smooth 60 frames per second with dynamic 4K resolution. On release, Demon’s Souls will also offer a cinematic mode, which locks the frame rate at 30, coupled with native 4K resolution.

Check out the gameplay walkthrough below:

Sony confirmed after its PS5 showcase in September that Demon’s Souls will be a launch title for the PS5. It also detailed that the price for the game – and other first-party titles – will be increased to US$69.99, a $10 jump from current-gen prices.

New details for the game surfaced earlier this week (November 5), and dived specifically into its character customisation and photo mode. It was revealed that all-new customisation options will be added on top of all the inclusions from the original version. Photo mode will also incorporate its filters into the main game, including one which makes the title reminiscent of its PS3 counterpart.

A YouTube user also recently compiled a comparison video between the PS5 and PS3 original version of Demon’s Souls. While the gameplay and level design remains faithful to the original, it highlighted the massive graphical overhaul the remake has gone through.