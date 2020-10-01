Watch a new ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ ad starring Keanu Reeves

CD Projekt RED has released a new advertisement for Cyberpunk 2077 starring Keanu Reeves.

The short clip aired during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and features Reeves – who players Johnny Silverhand in the game – breaking down several aspects of Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer also features Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ as a backing track.

“In 2077, what makes someone a criminal?,” Reeves asks. “Getting caught. In Night City, you can become anyone, anything, if you body can pay the price. So seize the day, then set it on fire.”

The ad doesn’t include any new by way of gameplay footage, but offers quick glimpses at in-game character modification, shootouts and more. The commercial was promoted by Xbox, although it is important to note that Cyberpunk 2077 will also be released on other systems, such as the PS4 and PC.

Check out the ad below.

Cyberpunk 2077 ad with Keanu Reeves that just showed in the NBA Finals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/pnRmPePm2b — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 1, 2020

The new commercial comes just a day after it was reported that developer CD Project RED has implemented a mandatory six-day workweek in the lead up to the game’s launch. The latest measure goes against the studio’s 2019 statement that it would adopt a more “humane” approach to development by taking a “non-obligatory crunch policy”.

The initial report from Bloomberg noted that CD Projekt RED will be compensating its team for the extra work leading up to Cyberpunk 2077’s November launch. Studio head Adam Badowski stated in a company email that the crunch would consist of “your typical amount of work and one day of the weekend”.

Badowski has since released a statement on Twitter. “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but everyone is well compensated for every extra hour they put in,” he said. “The majority of the team understands that push, especially in light of the fact that we’ve just sent the game to cert and every day brings us visibly closer to shipping a game we want to be proud of.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently set to release on November 10 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game will also be available through backwards compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, with a next-gen upgrade and a Google Stadia version in the works.