Exclusive: watch animal expert Steve Backshall cause chaos at ‘Planet Zoo’ studio

Frontier Developments has released a behind-the-scenes look at what animal expert Steve Backshall brought to the creation of Planet Zoo: Console Edition. Check the video out below, exclusively on NME.

Introducing the mockumentary, Frontier asked: “Ever wondered about the hard work that goes into bringing a game with as much depth and authenticity as Planet Zoo to consoles?”

“With over 70 amazing animals, four engaging game modes, and limitless creativity, there’s plenty for the Frontier Developments team to get stuck in with. Thankfully, wildlife broadcaster and naturalist Steve Backshall is on hand to lend his expertise – but his help isn’t always quite what the team had in mind.”

The video starts with Backshall releasing a number of venomous snakes in the offices, before bombarding the team with various animal facts. Check it out below:

“Steve Backshall came in fairly early into the development of the Console Edition. He’s obviously a renowned naturalist and wildlife broadcaster, so he really knows his stuff. He’s been surprisingly generous with his time,” explained one developer. “This game includes four years of features, animals and content from the PC’s free features updates – but I suppose he’s been helpful to make sure we haven’t forgotten anything.”

Planet Zoo: Console Edition is due for release March 26 via Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 and players who pre-order will receive three exclusive animals [the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson’s Gazelle] for their zoo.

A deluxe edition is also available and includes 16 additional animals and two additional scenarios [tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia and rich, vibrant wetlands] while the ultimate edition features a season pass that will give players access to the 14 planned DLC updates and the 81 new species of animals that’ll feature. Pre-order Planet Zoo: Console Edition here.

