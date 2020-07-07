Watch Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus play ‘Dammit’ in ‘The Last Of Us Part II’

The Last Of Us Part II has a fully functioning guitar within the game and Blink-182‘s bassist Mark Hoppus has used it to cover the bands popular song ‘Dammit’.

Hoppus has been streaming the game via Twitch and came across one of the numerous guitars throughout the game and use the PS4‘s touch pad to strum along. The tuning can be changed and a variety of chords can be performed. Hoppus managed to recreate the classic Blink 182 song from the 1997 album ‘Dude Ranch’.

Alongside using The Last Of Us Part II as a virtual guitar, Hoppus can be heard performing a vocal rendition of the fan favourite song. You can check out the full cover below:

Numerous other plays have been using the guitar within The Last Of Us Part II in unique ways to cover many popular songs. Amongst the collection of covers, renditions of songs such as ‘Californication’ by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes can be heard.

PlayStation has also created a replica of the guitar used in the game which is set to set fans back USD$2,299 (£1860). The guitar is a collaborating between developer Naughty Dog and manufacturer Taylor Guitars with this particular model being a Taylor 314ce. PlayStation described the guitar as the “ultimate collector’s item.”

Popularity for The Last Of Us Part II has been strong with the game breaking numerous sales records since its release last month (June). In the UK, the game outsold the top 10 gaming chart and sold more than the other titles collectively. On its opening weekend, The Last Of Us Part II managed to sell 4 million copies, making it the fastest selling first-party PS4 game.