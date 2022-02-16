Watch ‘Dead By Daylight’’s new killer terrify streamers

Dead By Daylight’s newest killer Sadako has been terrifying streamers while they explore the main menu – check out footage below.

While Sadako Rising, the next chapter of Dead By Daylight, isn’t officially released until March 8, a handful of streamers (AKA The Fog Whisperers) have been granted early access.

Sharing footage online, Sadako can be seen in the Dead By Daylight lobby while players choose the killer and select their perks until she pulls off a jump scare. As you can imagine, Sadako surprised a few people – watch below:

Sadako really making people go Sad-AAAAAAH

Sadako Rising will introduce new killer, Sadako alongside a new survivor – Yoichi Asakawa.

The Steam listing for the latest chapter of Dead By Daylight reads: “With immense powers and a fearsome temper, Sadako was left to perish in a watery grave. Her violent wrath manifested into a cursed videotape that condemns its viewers to a chilling fate. No stranger to Sadako’s fury is Yoichi Asakawa, whose young life was forever altered by The Onryō’s rage. Now a marine biologist, his story continues as his search for answers drove him through treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding.”

Sadako Rising, the next chapter of Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical horror, is out March 8 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

Announced last year, Sadako Rising is inspired by 1998’s cult Japanese horror movie ‘Ringu’ and the 1991 novel of the same name, which also inspired 2002’s ‘The Ring’

“The importance of the Ringu franchise in Japan, and its influence on culture around the world are undeniable,” says Mathieu Côté, game director for Dead By Daylight. “To be given the opportunity to dive into that legendary story as we bring this creation into Dead By Daylight is an immense honour. This new Chapter will give our players something intensely dark and troubling, a real heart-pounding experience that adds to the already high intensity of our game.”