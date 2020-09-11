‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ includes a special mission starring Stormzy

Ubisoft has announced that UK grime artist Stormzy will feature in Watch Dogs: Legion, and even has his own mission.

The announcement was made during the Ubisoft Forward livestream. The game’s creative director Clint Hocking explained that when the development team asked Londoners to suggest an artist who would accurately reflect the theme of the game, which includes “speaking up for the oppressed and holding those in power accountable”, Stormzy’s name was brought up “over, and over again”.

“I am proud and honoured to announce that I am a part of Watch Dogs: Legion,” Stormzy said of his involvement. “You lot are about to have your minds blown. What they have done in terms of recreating London is the most insane, epic, incredible thing I’ve ever seen, so I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

The clip then transitions into a behind-the-scenes look, and a short preview, of the motion-captured music video for Stormzy’s ‘Rainfall’, which will also be featured in the game. Stormzy’s mission in the game, titled ‘Fall On My Enemies’, will see players helping the rapper secure a national broadcast for him to play his music to the people of London.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that the Stormzy mission will be made made available on day one of the game’s launch on October 29 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The mission will also be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. A release date for the game on PlayStation 5 has not been announced.

Ubisoft also announced a Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time remake, the return of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game, Riders Republic and Immortals: Fenyx Rising during the Ubisoft Forward presentation.