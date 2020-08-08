Watch Jack Black play through psychedelic ‘Psychonauts 2’ gameplay

Jack Black has uploaded a new video to his gaming YouTube channel, which reveals psychedelic gameplay from the upcoming Psychonauts 2.

Black opened up his own gaming channel, JablinskiGames, over a year ago, which has risen in popularity since its conception. His most recent video offers a new glimpse at Psychonauts 2 and expands on the gameplay shown in last month’s (July) Xbox Games Showcase.

With roughly five minutes of new footage, Black describes the world of Psychonauts 2, providing insight into his vocal performance for the game and time working with series creator, Tim Schafer.

Advertisement

“It actually really feels as though I’m on LSD or magic mushrooms right now because these colours are so vivid, and this landscape is so surreal,” Black explained as he controlled the game’s protagonist Raz through a gauntlet of vibrant platforming challenges.

As Raz progresses through the level, he’s accompanied by a mote of light, which is voiced by Black himself.

“I had so much fun recording this,” Black said. “Just hanging with Tim, we had to do the last round of recordings virtually, because obviously the pandemic prevented us from getting together in person.”

The gameplay finishes with Black visibly excited as he discovers a violin, leading him to describe his involvement in the game further.

“So that’s just a little taste, that’s my cameo and that’s not even all of it. I actually do sing a rad song in the game, so fun!”

Advertisement

Check out the full gameplay video below:

Double Fine Productions was initially intended to ship Psychonauts 2 this year, but has since been pushed the title back to 2021.

The game intends to continue the story from the original cult classic title that originally released in 2005. At its launch, the game failed to meet sales expectations and ultimately ended the series. However, it gained a rise in popularity over the years and has sold over 1.7million copies as of 2015.

Psychonauts 2 will release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox Series X, with Game Pass owners able to download the game for free on day one.