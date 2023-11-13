Watch Look Mum No Computer use modded Game Boy to play church organ

British YouTuber, inventor and musician Look Mum No Computer has used a modded Game Boy to play a church organ – check out footage below.

Look Mum No Computer, the stage name of Sam Battle, has made several videos throughout his career that see him using the original Game Boy to create electronic music, but this latest project utilises the Arduinoboy mod and LSDJ allowing him to use the handheld console to control other instruments using MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface).

Earlier this year, Battle shared a video that saw him using the tech to compose a song note-by-note within the Game Boy before playing it via a series of synths. Now he’s shared a follow-up video that makes use of a church organ he bought on eBay (via Kotaku).

According to Battle, the organ was taken from a Bristol church that had closed down and was then built into a local house in 1975. In 2022, the organ was listed on eBay with Battle purchasing it for less than it would have cost him to buy a “run of the mill” synth. He then spent the next twelve months rebuilding it, before adding in the ability for it to receive commands from a digital source using MIDI, which is where the Game Boy comes in.

Later this month, Look Mum No Computer will play his only live show of 2023 at London’s Oslo. The gig takes place November 22 and tickets are available here.

Last year, Twitch streamer DeanoBeano went viral for playing Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using a recorder while previous clips have seen him play Warzone with both a Guitar Hero controller and a drum kit. Elsewhere, harpist Anna Ellsworth used her instrument to defeat Elden Ring boss Margit The Fell Omen, with both creators using MIDI technology.

It comes as both a modded Fisher Price controller and a specially created banana controller were also used to play the game, while Nolan the Composer on YouTube also played through the entirety of Elden Ring using his saxophone.

In other news, Konami has announced a new in-house Silent Hill development team, with The Silent Production Team currently working on three titles.