Watch new and exciting ‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ gameplay

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was announced earlier this month, and more gameplay footage for the upcoming title has now been released.

In a video from IGN, new footage shows Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in action and highlights just how the levels will play out, including new crates to smash and ways to interact with the environment.

The footage takes a deep dive into a pirate-themed level and what players will experience on their journey to the end of the area. New crates, moves and ways the levels flow are showcased in the gameplay, accompanied by the colourful visuals that a modern-day Crash Bandicoot game can achieve.

Check out the full gameplay footage below:

The crate counter from past games is set to return, tallying up all the boxes players have smashed throughout the level and offering a reward to those who manage to successfully destroy them all. There are also new crates for players to interact with in the form of a fire crate, which ejects flames from its sides and a golden wumpa fruit crate.

Time trails are also back as well, which will task players to beat levels within a time limit. In previous games players earned relics dependent on how quick they completed the trial, though nothing for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been confirmed yet.

Enemies will also interact with each other organically as the video shows Crash spinning a foe away, having it whirlwind off another and finally defeat a different enemy.

More footage of the new rope sliding sections is also shown and gives an idea of how expansive the levels will be as platforming sections can be seen in the distance.

According to an email from GameStop, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be bundled with over 100 levels. Additionally, an Xbox Store page also stated that the game will have in-game purchases, suggesting the game will support microtransactions.

The developer Toys For Bob gave further details of the game earlier this month, including the inclusion of special masks which will grant characters the ability to perform moves such as slowing downtime.

Other classic platformers are also making a reappearance as the PlayStation 5 reveal event announced a new instalment in the Ratchet & Clank franchise titled Rift Apart and promises to push the next-gen hardware in new and exciting ways.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to release on October 2 for PS4 and Xbox One.