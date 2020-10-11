Watch the colourful story trailer for ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set to be one of the PS5’s launch titles, and developer Sumo Digital has released a story trailer for the game.

Based on the LittleBigPlanet series, Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes the title’s mascot and drops him into his own adventure. Instead of focusing on level building in the same vein as previous games, the new story focuses on pure platforming stages for Sackboy to venture through.

As shown in the trailer, the story shows new villain Vex who has kidnapped Sackboy’s friends and forces them to build a device known as the Topsy Turver. The devastating machine is set to turn the land of Craftworld into a nightmare. Players will be able to set off on the adventure either solo or cooperatively. The trailer showcases the many weird and wonderful worlds the journey will take players on.

Check it out below:

The game launches on November 12 for PS4 and on the various PS5 launch days. Owners of the latter will find Sackboy: A Big Adventure has numerous features that utilise the hardware. Fast loading will drop players straight into the action, Tempest Audio will bring the world to life through full 3D sound, and full haptic feedback will simulate the materials Sackboy runs across.

A Special Edition of the game will also be available, which includes the base game, a plushie, artbook, soundtrack and multiple in-game cosmetic items. It can be ordered directly through the PlayStation Store here.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure joins titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, when the PS5 launches next month (November).