Watch the fiery first trailer for the ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ anime

Ahead of its release, Netflix has dropped an action packed trailer for the upcoming Dragon’s Dogma anime.

Set to hit the streaming service on September 17, the series is based off Capcom’s cult-classic RPG of the same name. The new trailer showcases the anime in action and resembles a similar narrative seen in the original game.

Following the story of Ethan, who’s town was destroyed in a dragon attack, he sets out to rid the world of the beast and seek vengeance. Accompanying him is a partner bestowed to him known as a Pawn, who were AI companions in the original game that joined the player on their journey.

Throughout the trailer, the brutal fantasy violence Dragon’s Dogma was known for is highlighted, alongside the ferocious monsters that plague the world.

Check out the first trailer for the series below:

The show is being produced by Japanese animation company, Sublimation. Previous work the company has worked on included titles such as Tokyo Ghoul and Weathering With You.

Dragon’s Dogma joins a selection of other games that have also received the Netflix anime treatment such as Konami’s Castlevania. It’s also been announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting an anime series inspired by the game titled Edgerunners, however the show is not expected to release until 2022.

Netflix are also working on other animated titles based on video games with The Cuphead Show coming to the service in the future. Recently, the company provided fans a first-look at the show with behind-the-scenes footage and a few snippets of footage.