Watch the whimsical first gameplay trailer for ‘Bugsnax’

Young Horses have released a new trailer for Bugsnax, which provided a first-look at the gameplay.

The gameplay focused trailer was incorporated into PlayStation’s State Of Play presentation and gave viewers further insight into what the game is about, following its initial reveal back in June.

Bugsnax is a first-person adventure game in which players will explore Snaktooth Island. As a journalist arriving on the island, the mission is to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of Elizabert Megafig.

To do this players will have to help the inhabitants of the island in many ways to learn more information. The trailer delved into how players will help the island’s host of characters and involved performing tasks such as observing, hunting, and capturing Bugsnax – living creatures that roam the island and are made of food.

Numerous traps will be available to complete these objectives, with the trailer highlighting contraptions such as an umbrella, which can be deployed to lure the creatures in and contain them, or a catapult, which can fire ketchup to lure a burger-type Bugsnax into a pen.

Players will also be able to photography the wildlife of the island to document their adventure inside a journal.

Watch the game’s first gameplay trailer below:

Bugsnax is expected to release later this year for both the PS4 and PS5. The game is being developed by Young Horses, the team who previously released Octodad: Dadliest Catch – a game which involved an Octopus attempting to blend into society. Bugsnax seemingly follows a similar tone and the tongue-in-cheek humour found in the studio’s previous game.

PlayStation announced numerous third-party games during its State Of Play event. Hood: Outlaws & Legends was revealed and is a Robin Hood inspired multiplayer stealth game coming in 2021.

Other previously announced titles also received updates, such as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which is set to receive new playable characters and modes for players to dive into.

IO Interactive also dropped new details for Hitman 3 and unveiled that the game will include PlayStation VR support.