Watch the full gameplay reveal for ‘Mafia: Definitive Edition’

2K Games have given fans a first-look at the upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition, a ground-up remake of the original game.

Mafia was originally released back in 2002 and has since become a cult classic. Developed by Hangar 13, Mafia: Definitive Edition is being recreated in a brand new engine with enhanced gameplay and new scenes.

Today (July 22), the team has released a 14-minute video, highlighting some of the improvements made and an extended preview of one of the game’s missions. In the clip, the developer discusses some of the new additions to the game, including new scenes to flesh out the story and how characters have been recorded through motion capture.

The developer also delved into the new graphics engine and how it is being utilised to create immersive set-pieces based around the game’s many missions.

One of the missions is titled ‘A Trip To The Country’ and the video showcased the mission in action. Described as the game’s “haunted house mission” due to its sense of foreboding, the video displays the level in action, complete with refined gunplay, moody lighting systems and an action-packed car chase as the final set-piece.

Check out the full gameplay reveal below:

Mafia: Definitive Edition was initially set to release on August 28. However, it has since been pushed back due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the development team working from home.

In a statement to fans, both 2K Games and Hangar 13 addressed the delay stating: “Finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience”.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release on September 25 and will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.