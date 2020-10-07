Watch the full in-depth teardown of the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 has received a full teardown video, detailing the console’s features and internal design.

An inside look into Sony’s next-generation system was revealed inside a PlayStation Blog post, which the company described as the most “transformative console yet” with “a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture”.

In the teardown video, Yasuhiro Ootori, vice president of mechanical design at Sony Interactive Entertainment, detailed the unique features incorporated into the console and how it all functions to create the most “dramatic” improvement in the company’s history.

You can watch the full video below:

The console itself will be 104mm wide, 390mm high, and 260mm, making it much larger than the PS4. On the front of the console, owners will find both a USB-A and USB-C slot. Turning the console around, the back will consist of two USB-A slots, a LAN port, HDMI slot, and an AC in connector.

Ootori then showed viewers how the PS5 can be transferred from vertical to horizontal. A base on the bottom of the console can be unscrewed and stored inside the base. To ensure it stays upright when horizontal, the stand can be clipped onto one of the sides to balance the console on the surface.

One of the most notable elements Ootori revealed was how the white panels on the console can be easily removed, suggesting that interchangeable faceplates could be introduced. Underneath the panel, a bulking cooling fan will reside, alongside multiple dust collecting holes, which will contain any dust particles to be easily vacuumed up.

Taking the console further apart, multiple internal components were shown. The Blu-ray drive is said to be “mounted with two layers of insulators to reduce drive noise and vibration when the discs spin”. Additionally, the GPU, memory, and 825GB SSD, along with liquid metal which is used to keep the console’s temperature down. The final element Ootori delved into was the huge heat skin that is set to take up the majority of the console, and the internal power supply unit.

Whilst the video showcased the PS5 internal features, fans are still left wondering how the console’s user interface will look. However, Sony did recently delve into how the PlayStation Trophy system is set to change in time for the new consoles, introducing a new ranking system that will make progression feel more natural.