‘The Last Of Us Part II’: Watch the new story trailer here

The official story trailer for Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II is finally here. It lands just a day after the studio teased it on Twitter.

The new clip gives players a wider look at the scope of the game, providing some context as to what transpired between the game’s two protagonists, Ellie and Joel, after the last game, as well as what this sequel holds. From the new trailer, it’s obvious the main theme of The Last Of Us II is Ellie fighting her way through the infected to exact her revenge on some other survivors who’ve crossed her. Joel accompanies her, refusing to let her set about this task alone.

Fans first got a glimpse of the game in 2016, when the first trailer launched. Since then, two others have been released: a huge gameplay reveal at E3 2018 and another cinematic trailer that debuted during Sony’s State of Play live stream event in September last year. The latter provided a release date for the game, which at the time was February 21 2020.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, the game was postponed indefinitely before it received a June 19 release date.

Earlier this week, the game’s director, Neil Druckmann, announced that the game has officially gone gold, and is now ready to be printed and distributed for a mass audience, confirming that the game is on track for its release.

The new instalment of the game picks up five years after the events of the original, award-winning game. The Last Of Us followed Ellie and Joel as they fought their way through a post-apocalyptic United States infested with humans that had been turned into zombies by a mutated fungus. On top of the infected, the pair had to deal with dangerous, desperate human survivors as well.

The Last Of Us II arrives June 19. Pre-orders are available online.