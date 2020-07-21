Watch the new gameplay trailer for ‘WWE 2K Battlegrounds’

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is replacing the now-cancelled WWE 2K21 and a new gameplay trailer has surfaced for the upcoming title.

First shown during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini (July 20), fans got a new glimpse of the arcade brawler before it releases on September 18 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

The new gameplay trailer is helmed by fan-favourite wrestlers as they compete against each other in-game. Amongst the roster is WWE Superstar, Cesaro; Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka; and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Big E.

As for the game itself, the over-the-top nature WWE 2K Battlegrounds is aiming to achieve is demonstrated through a four-player brawl. The match is complete with colourful visuals, elaborate stages and finishing moves such as feeding an opponent to an alligator. Check it out below:

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is being developed by Saber Interactive, who are most notably known for creating recent titles such as World War Z and the popular driving-sim, SnowRunner. The game is being described as social pick-up-and-play experience, but with plenty of depth for those who want to delve deeper.

Over 70 WWE Superstars and Legends will be available on launch and players can embark on a single-player campaign to obtain a WWE contract or compete online in a variety of modes.

