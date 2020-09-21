Watch the pulse-pounding launch trailer for ‘Crash Bandicoot 4’

Activision has released one final look at Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time with the launch trailer.

The new look comes ahead of its launch on October 2 for PS4 and Xbox One, outlining the new worlds, abilities, and playable characters players will be able to control along the adventure.

In Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Crash’s long time nemesis Dr. Neo Cortex is back causing havoc, which sets in motion the adventure players will undertake across multiple stages. The game’s main hook, the new Quantum Masks, are shown throughout the trailer. Players will be able to slow down time, phase in and out of different dimensions, and complete other various moves by wearing the appropriate mask.

Multiple new playable characters are shown throughout the trailer, including franchise villain Dingodile, and Crash’s old girlfriend, Tawna. All characters will come with different move sets to complete unique platforming challenges. Additionally, the new N.Verted mode which allows players to experience past levels in unique art styles is peppered within the trailer.

Check out the pulse-pounding launch trailer set to The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Go’ below:

Pre-orders are available now for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Anyone who pre-orders digitally will be eligible to gain access to the demo, featuring multiple levels from the full game, alongside the Totally Tubular Skins pack, which comes with multiple outfits to dress Crash up in.

A new live action trailer released last week (September 15) and acted as a throwback to classic ’90s ads. The trailer harkened back to Japanese commercial for the original game, invoking nostalgic vibes from the time.

It was recently announced that fans of the original trilogy’s brutal difficulty were in for a treat. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will include Flashback Tapes, which are deviously challenging levels for the hardcore fans of the series.