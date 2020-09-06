Watch the world of ‘Mafia: Definitive Edition’ come to life in new trailer

2K Games and Hangar 13 have released a new Mafia: Definitive Edition trailer, this time looking at the setting of Lost Haven.

In case fans didn’t know before, the new trailer reaffirms that Mafia: Definitive Edition is a ground-up remake. The ‘World Of Lost Haven’ video showcases the prohibition-era city as it oozes with period-authentic details.

Sporting HD textures, reworked lighting, and extra depth, Mafia: Definitive Edition is striving to be a mass improvement over the original release from 2002. As shown in the trailer, Lost Haven has been given a complete overhaul and has been brought back to life through stunning graphical fidelity.

Check out the brand new trailer below:

Even more Mafia: Definitive Edition trailers are expected over the coming weeks before its launch. Future videos will look at other improved assets, such as the missions, soundtrack, and the overhauled shooting and driving mechanics.

The developers recently uploaded an in-depth look into the gameplay, showcasing one of the game’s many missions. Both shooting and driving were heavily focused on and demonstrated how the formula has improved and learned from its sequels.

Originally, the game was supposed to have been released by now as it previously held an August release date. Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic the developers were forced to push the date back to finalise everything in time for launch. Mafia: Definitive Edition is now set to launch on September 25 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In other remake related news, the Demon’s Souls remake has been rated in Taiwan, suggesting that the game could be releasing later this year in time for the upcoming PS5.