Watch this ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ player deal 800 damage with a divebombing Owlbear

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovered a uniquely effective tactic against some of the stronger enemies in the game – squishing them with an Owlbear.

Spotted by Games Radar, there has been an recent reversal in the strategy that some Baldur’s Gate 3 players have adopted, which was to drop enemies off ledges. Instead, they are now dropping Owlbears on the enemy to combine both momentum and force in one devastating sweep.

OWLBEAR FROM THE TOP ROPE 800 DMG! Some asked so…. Crushing Flight = no fall dmg

Stack boxes, climb, shapeshift, enlarge (jump spell if needed) 5005kg from 31.6m = 821 bludg dmg Just knowing weight/height fall dmg exists has creative implications, have fun with that😈 pic.twitter.com/ZGFaZKVQ8j — Ellohime (@EllohimeTwitch) August 10, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s class action Crushing Flight scales with mass and voids all possible fall damage. Therefore, the larger the character, the more Bludgeoning damage they will inflict with no cost to themselves. Moreover, increasing the distance between the character’s starting position and the enemy’s position before the drop increases the potential damage output.

Twitch streamer Ellohime showed this tactic off on the social media site X. Employing Crushing Flight in combination with a shapeshifting spell to turn into an Owlbear, as well as an Elixir of the Colossus, they then launch themselves off a stack of crates, dealing an impressive 821 Bludgeoning damage points. The enemy Acolyte Marls didn’t stand a chance.

Another player, Fishbleb, flattened Baldur’s Gate 3 boss Grym the Eternal Protector of the Forge with a 1,170 points of Bludgeoning damage attack. For reference, this boss has 300 health points.

What is even more stunning is the fact that both Acolyte Marls and Grym passed Strength checks for Saving Throw, which halved the total damage that the belly flop would have incurred.

One consideration is that this is only possible for Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid characters who are at level six or above. This is the only class that can shapeshift into animals and the Owlbear form only unlocks when the character is experienced enough.

In other gaming news, Hamilton Simulator is a Roblox game where players recruit historical characters to rebel against the British Loyalists, and it’s got Lin-Manuel Miranda’s approval.