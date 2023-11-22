Watch ‘Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’ reimagined as a Studio Ghibli film

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has received a fan-made anniversary video, displaying what the game might look like in the style of Studio Ghibli.

The YouTube video, which is 18 minutes long, was uploaded by creator RwanLink, with new music renditions composed by Marie-France Gilbert (Mosik).

The video itself (via GameRadar) shows off locales and environments from across the full game, with a full third-person section showing what a playable version of this art style could look like while new versions of classic Ocarina of Time music play over the renderings.

In the video, RwanLink stated that he created the entire video in Unreal Engine 5 and that the entire project took him “600 hours” across “4 months” with “30 different characters [created] just for this video.”

Watch it below:

According to RwanLink, the project originally started as a “small, enjoyable project” before eventually blossoming into something much bigger, but he’s “so happy with the result.”

RwanLink had previously “focused on creating realistic environments”, but this time tried something different by drawing inspiration from Studio Ghibli films. As a result, he aimed to incorporate his work “into the world of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, paying homage to the game’s 25th anniversary.”

The comments on the video laud the animation, with one user saying that the video is “beyond amazing”. “I can’t even find any words to describe how breathtaking this is,” added another.

The animation comes after Nintendo officially announced that they are currently developing a live-action Legend of Zelda movie alongside Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes director Wes Ball.

Shigeru Miyamoto, franchise co-creator, will serve as an executive producer. Meanwhile, former COO of Marvel, Avi Arad, as Miyamoto personally asked “Avi-san to produce this film.”