‘We Happy Few’ developer, Compulsion Games, is working on a new game

We Happy Few developer, Compulsion Games, is working on a new third-person narrative-focused single player game.

The news comes from an interview with French gaming website, Xbox Squad, and via VGC. In the interview, community manager, Naila Hadjas, explained that “I think we gave ourselves a little time to learn. It’s our first game with Microsoft and we’re learning a lot.”

The company was acquired by Microsoft in 2018 and since then has greatly expanded. “We have doubled the workforce and we are adapting to it,” explained Hadjas. “The goal is to expand our zany universe, to continue to make our mark in video games as a studio that likes to make unique games, in little-used settings. He continued that “for now, that’s our goal. Pursue our ‘legacy’, our heritage, while remaining true to ourselves.”

Reportedly, the new and as yet officially untitled project began only a few months after the release of We Happy Few. Hadjas explained that it’s currently in “full development”. It’s also unlikely to debut in early access because the team does not believe it’s needed. “With our new game, a narrative, third person, story game, I don’t think we need any feedback,” explained Hadjas. As he notes, the new game “[is] not like a roguelike where you replay it multiple times and you need data to make sure the experience is fun.”

While We Happy Few was a roguelike that a story was added to, the next game is predominantly a story-led experience. There are no details yet on when it will be released.

