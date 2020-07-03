“We understand your frustration”: ‘Madden NFL 21’ producer on Franchise mode criticism

Madden NFL 21 executive producer Seann Graddy has responded to fans’ criticisms of the updated Franchise mode featured in the upcoming game.

Fans’ disappointment towards the Madden NFL 21 Franchise mode stems from the lacklustre features that are being included in the upcoming game, with many players comparing it to a minor patch rather than a full-fledged update as compared to NFL 20. Fans have long been clamouring for a new, exciting career mode option in the NFL games, after years of the same formula.

In a video statement on Twitter, Graddy said that “We see your ‘fix Madden Franchise’ tweets and we understand your frustration. The Franchise community is critically important to us, and we appreciate your passion for Madden NFL. We’re reading your feedback and we clearly understand that you want more.”

Advertisement

Check out the tweet below.

An update from Executive Producer Seann Graddy pic.twitter.com/RFpco0KNH1 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 2, 2020

“We’ve seen requests for details around what the Franchise community can expect moving forward. And while I don’t have a lot of details I can share with you right now, I can tell you that today, our team is actively working on bolstering plans to support Franchise in Madden NFL 21 and beyond.”

EA Sports’ Madden NFL 21 is scheduled to release on August 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles are launched later in the year.

EA chief studios officer Laura Miele revealed the upcoming game will not only feature a graphical update, as is expected with a next-gen shift, but also using the improved CPU speeds and memory to “bring a lot more detail to life”.