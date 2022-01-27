‘Welcome To Elk’ arrives on Switch and Linux next month

Welcome To Elk, the biographical adventure game from Triple Topping, is launching on Nintendo Switch and Linux next month.

The narrative indie game Welcome To Elk is launching on Nintendo Switch globally on February 10. You can pre-order the game now on the eShop for a 20% discount, which will be available until February 17. It will launch alongside the Linux release of the game, both costing £11.39.

The Steam page describes the game as “an adventure game set on a fictional island stitched together with true stories and tall tales, and inhabited by the people who lived them.

“The stories in Welcome To Elk, are told by the people who we know and/or were there when the events took place. All are told from memory. The way they are used both on our webpage and in the game is true to the core story but everything like names, locations and other details are changed, renamed and often re-framed to protect the real people behind them, therefore, we call them tall tales.”

Welcome To Elk was originally released on PC in September 2020 and was nominated for the Independent Games Festival Nuovo Award.

If you want to pick up Welcome To Elk on PC, the game is also currently 20% off there, also until February 17.

In other news, Ubisoft announced that their battle royale Hyper Scape will be shutting down April 28 this year. “We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28,” wrote Ubisoft on a post they shared announcing the news.

“We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience, and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”