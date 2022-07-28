‘What Remains Of Edith Finch’ gets modern-day makeover with 4K support

A free update for 2017’s What Remains Of Edith Finch has received a surprise launch today (July 28), bringing a host of improvements for current-gen consoles.

What Remains Of Edith Finch made a brief appearance at publisher Annapurna Interactive’s Showcase, where it was revealed that a free update has added 4K support and 60 FPS for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of the game.

The update, which was rumoured earlier in the month when fans spotted it getting rated, is free for existing PS4 and Xbox One updates, and is available now.

Giant Sparrow‘s 2017 narrative-heavy exploration game isn’t the only Annapurna Interactive-published title that’s getting a makeover. During the Showcase, a free 60 FPS update for Outer Wilds was also announced. The game’s developer, Mobius Digital, also shared that a Nintendo Switch port was “still happening” and said that it will share more details “as soon as possible”.

Elsewhere in the showcase, the publisher announced several new games, including one that’s in the works by Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi. Meanwhile, developer Dinogod also revealed Bounty Star – The Morose Tale Of Graveyard Clem, an action game that combines mechs with a post-apocalyptic Western.

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase also brought plenty of news for announced games. Release dates for Hindsight, as well as Solar Ash‘s Steam launch, were confirmed – as well as a new look at upcoming RPG Thirsty Suitors.

Thirsty Suitors received a surprise Steam demo during the game’s spot at the Showcase, and developer Outerloop Games also revealed that the title will be available on Game Pass at launch.

In other gaming news, EA has shared a first look at FIFA 23 in action, and detailed a long list of new features and changes that will be exclusive to current-gen consoles.