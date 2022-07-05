‘What Remains of Edith Finch’ set for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

What Remains of Edith Finch, the interactive adventure game from Annapurna Interactive, could be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S soon.

There’s no official announcement as yet, but Twisted Voxel reported that they’d “managed to dig out a listing for these games on the Taiwan Game Rating website” which shows a native PS5 and Xbox Series X release of the game.

The listings haven’t been mentioned publicly by studio Giant Sparrow, but ratings are very rarely incorrect, and with the Annapurna Interactive showcase scheduled for just a few weeks’ time on July 28, this could be where these new native versions are announced.

As it is unconfirmed currently, it would be only speculation that a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade could be on the cards. As Twisted Voxel points out though, What Remains of Edith Finch ran at 30 frames-per-second on PS4 and wasn’t native to a 4k resolution. The beloved indie horror could therefore receive a big boost in graphics and performance if these versions do ultimately get confirmed. The creepy game was originally released in 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch version following in 2019.

Annapurna Interactive has also worked on iconic indies such as Twelve Minutes, The Artful Escape and soon to be released, cyberpunk-kitty adventure Stray, so What Remains of Edith Finch slots right into their catalogue of adored indie hits. The game follows the story of 17-year-old Edith as she relives the memories of her cursed family upon return to her childhood home.

The Annapurna Interactive showcase will be held on July 28, 2022 at 12pm PT // 3pm ET // 8pm BST and promises “reveals, announcements and much more”.

