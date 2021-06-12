Wholesome Direct reveals new ‘Ooblets’ update, ‘Loddlenaut’ and more

Wholesome Direct saw Indie hit Ooblets receive a brand new update called Port Forward which is available now on Xbox and Epic Games Store.

The Port Forward expansion was announced at E3‘s Wholesome Direct, and will be the game’s 0.8 update.

Ooblets, developed by Glumberland, was released earlier this year and features a cross between turn-based battle mechanics similar to Pokémon and the farming elements of games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon.

As you explore the land of Oob you engage in dance battles, with more dance moves being unlocked as you level up.

Puuperazzi, a game about taking photos of dogs, was also revealed. Footage of a new area, Muttropolis was also debuted during the stream. The game’s Steam page reads: “Put your love for pups to the test – we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it!”

The Gecko Gods saw more gameplay revealed as well. The game is a 3D platformer which sees players solve puzzles and climb walls as well as other obstacles as a gecko. The game is slated for release in 2022.

The final surprise game shown was Loddlenaut, an underwater exploration game where you explore alien oceans, clean up debris, and interact with the game’s adorable sea life, Loddles. The game had its Kickstarter page launched alongside the Stream announcement.

The game’s official website says: “Loddles are seemingly amphibious alien creatures that resemble axolotls with flowy tails and external gills. Though there aren’t many left on the planet, the few that remain seem friendly and curious.”

In other news, another game similar to Pokémon called Palworld was announced at the Indie Live Expo. This is a monster catching game with workforces, factories, and guns. The games description reads: “You can have a large number of Pals work on the construction. Don’t worry; labor laws won’t be applied to Pals.”