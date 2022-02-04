‘Windbound’ is next week’s free Epic Games Store title

Epic has confirmed that Windbound will be the next free game on the Epic Games Store.

From February 10, Epic Games Store users will be able to pick up Windbound for free. This will replace Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, which is free until 4PM on the same day.

Created by 5 Lives Studios, Windbound is an indie survival game that’s all about surviving a shipwreck.

Advertisement

“As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise,” reads Windbound‘s Epic Games Store page.

Beyond simply surviving, Kara will need to explore these islands to learn more about the land and perhaps even discover a way home.

If this sounds good, fans will have from February 10 to February 17 to pick up the game for free.

The Epic Games Store’s policy of handing out a free game every week has likely contributed to its growing userbase, which – as of January – sits at 194million users on PC. Looking forward to the rest of the year, the company has confirmed that “weekly free games will continue in 2022”.

It also shared an infographic of some of its “most anticipated games of 2022”, which include Stalker 2, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Dying Light 2.

Advertisement

Today (February 4) marks the launch of one of those games – Dying Light 2. In NME‘s review, we gave it three stars out of five and said that although there were some areas worthy of praise, it ultimately “lacks the spirit of exploration of its predecessor”.

In other news, an investigation has revealed that the best Guitar Hero player in the world was actually just cheating for several years.