‘Windjammers 2’ launches in January 2022

Dotemu has announced that Windjammers 2 will launch on January 20, 2022, for PC and consoles.

The upcoming sports game will be arriving next year on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, and Google Stadia. Windjammers 2 will also be playable on PS5 through backwards-compatibility.

A brand-new release date announcement trailer also details the returning cast in Windjammers 2, featuring the roster of ten playable athletes, as well as ten varied courts players will battle on.

Advertisement

You can check out the release date trailer below:

In a new PlayStation Blog post, Dotemu’s brand manager, Adrien Marie, also shared the development process behind the sequel to the 1994 classic title. Marie revealed that “initially” the team considered working with their own engine on a “carbon copy” of the first game and then go on to add content and mechanics. But Dotemu decided to work on both simultaneously “in order to have everything implemented the right way and with the right balance.

“The first thing our production team did was develop new characters,” Marie said. “We started with a French player (obviously!) called Sophie and then tweaked the existing roster’s stats to create new and interesting characters with their own abilities. Afterwards, new moves were added for every character: for example, in Windjammers 2 you can now jump to catch a disc while it is in air, or do slapshots and dropshots to catch your opponent off guard. With deeper gameplay than ever, no two matches are the same.”

The blog post also goes on to talk about court design and gameplay mechanics. The developer shared that Windjammers 2 will also include an arcade mode with bonus games and matches, as well as online modes.

Advertisement

In other news, Minecraft Dungeons has kicked off season one with a new area and rewards.