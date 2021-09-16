‘Wipeout Rush’ announced for mobile devices

Wipeout Rush, a brand new entry in the Wipeout franchise from Rogue Games, has been announced for iOS and Android devices.

Announced today (September 16) through IGN, Rogue Games will be bringing the classic racing video game franchise to mobile devices for the first time in early 2022.

On the topic of bringing the much-loved series to mobile, Rogue Games CEO Matt Casamassina said: “If I want that visceral, immersive, intense racing experience, I’ll find it waiting on PlayStation. But at the same time, we’re delighted that we could rethink wipEout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals.

“We’ve poured a lot of love into the presentation, which includes loads of iconic ships and tracks, a new comic book-inspired narrative, a fitting electronica soundtrack, and gorgeous visuals that run at 60 frames per second on modern hardware.”

You can check out the official announcement trailer below:

Wipeout Rush will feature a comic book style art syle and will include up to 60 ships from the original games along with a single-player campaign featuring 12 championship cup races across five environments.

The mobile game will also spotlight an original electronica soundtrack from Alastair Lyndsay, a veteran Sony Interactive Entertainment musician.

The Wipeout franchise originates from Studio Liverpool and is best known for its fast-paced gameplay and 3D visual design.

