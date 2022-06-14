‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’ is coming to PS4 and PS5

Koei Tecmo has announced that its supernatural thriller game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is also coming to PS5 and PS4.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12, Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja unveiled their new game and announced that it will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and Game Pass day one in early 2023.

Today (June 14), the developer has confirmed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also be coming to PlayStation consoles.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the story of a nameless militia soldier fighting to survive in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.

In this story, players will fight off enemies using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, as well as styles based on the “Five Phases”, and attempt to “overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.”

The game will feature sword practitioners of Chinese martial arts that will showcase the shift between offensive and defensive manoeuvres. “Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword,” Koei said.

Development of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is being led by Team Ninja producers Fumihiko Yasuda, who directed Nioh and its 2020 follow-up Nioh 2, as well as producer Masaaki Yamagiwa. Yamagiwa, who exited Sony‘s Japan Studio and joined Team Ninja in 2021, is best known for this work on Tokyo Jungle and Bloodborne.

