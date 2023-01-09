Woman found dead after ‘Evony: The King’s Return’ community alert the police

A 36-year-old Scottish woman has been found dead after members of the Evony: The King’s Return community raised the alarm.

Lauren Black’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Black, also known as Val, was a regular player of societal, massively multiplayer online real-time strategy game Evony: The King’s Return. However, when she failed to log in to the mobile game or respond to messages, her fellow players grew concerned.

Israel-based Eyal Elhadad says he contacted Scottish police and Black’s dog walker after suspecting something was wrong. Black’s body was discovered at her home shortly afterward.

“Lauren and I have spoken every day for the last four years, so for her not to answer my messages or log onto the game was very worrying to me and other online family members,” Elhadad said (via The Daily Record).

“It was very out of character for Lauren. We exchanged messages on New Year’s Day and then there was no further communication,” he continued.

“After not being able to get in contact for almost two days I had no choice but to call the police in Scotland and also her dog walker. I pleaded with them to check on her as we were all so worried. I just wanted to know she was okay.”

“I was devastated when I found out she had died. I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t,” Elhadad said. “At the moment there are hundreds of people around the world crying over her passing. The outpouring of love I have seen has been incredible. So many of us want to pay our respects. People are willing to travel hundreds of miles to say goodbye to Lauren. She was so loved and liked.”

Laren’s mum Iris Black added: “I am beyond devastated by what has happened. Our family are just so glad we were able to spend Christmas with Lauren. Her health has been in decline for a while now and we think it might be as a result of long covid.”