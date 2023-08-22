‘Wonder Woman’ leaked artwork might link to its Nemesis System

A Monolith Productions employee accidentally revealed artwork for its Wonder Woman game, showing a strange set of companions either side of the hero.

Senior motion capture supervisor James Philip Gentile appeared to have mistakenly shared the image on his LinkedIn profile ahead of an official reveal (via Games Radar). Wonder Woman seems to be standing in Themyscira, her homeland, ready to defend it with her Lasso Of Truth.

What is curious is that Wonder Woman is flanked by two fighters, and one is in a suit of futuristic armour wielding a pistol.

The other is holding a shield and a sword while dressed in what looks like a more traditional leather set of armour. Neither Warner Bros. Games or Monolith Productions have been very forthcoming about what Wonder Woman is about, so this artwork has sent fans down several rabbit holes.

“The single-player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world,” said Warner Bros. Games when Wonder Woman was announced.

As such, a theory as to why there are two individuals who look like they originate from different time periods could be that the woman on the left is what modern soldiers look like in the era that Wonder Woman is set. The woman on the right could be from Themyscira too, signifying the unity of the two worlds.

That being said, Monolith Productions’ Nemesis System will “forge deep connections with both enemies and allies” across the game’s campaign. As a refresher, the Nemesis System featured in Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and saw procedurally generated Orcs react to the player’s actions.

As a result, it might be possible that agreeing with one side causes rifts with the other, leading Wonder Woman down a path where she must side with either the Themyscirans or the humans.

