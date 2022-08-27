‘World Of Warcraft’ could get cross-faction guilds before ‘Dragonflight’ releases

Blizzard Entertainment is seemingly working on cross-faction guilds in World Of Warcraft, and it could be arriving soon.

In a recent Twitch interview with streamer Maximum, World Of Warcraft developer Ion Hazzikostas discussed Shadowlands and mentioned that the team is currently working on a way to implement cross-faction guilds, meaning Horde and Alliance players alike will be able to form their own guild (via PCGamesN).

“It’s something we want to do,” Hazzikostas said. “I would like us to do it before the next expansion, but it’s in the hands of a lot of engineering problem solving.”

In patch 9.2.5, Blizzard introduced a way for players of both factions to join together in PvE content to complete dungeons and raids for the first time. At the time, the developer said that guilds would remain single-faction, and random matchmade activities like Heroic dungeons, Skirmishes, or Random Battlegrounds will all remain same-faction as well.

It looks like Blizzard has secretly been working on the idea though. “These changes are pulling on a thread in code and systems that have been built to work a certain way for 20 years,” he added, saying that cross-faction guilds “may be easier than we expected, we’ll see.”

It’s unclear at this time when Blizzard intends to implement the new feature to World Of Warcraft, although it’s possible players could see it be introduced with the game’s upcoming Dragonflight expansion.

Dragonflight was announced in April and will introduce Dragonriding, “an all-new skill-based method of aerial movement that allows players to take to the skies on the back of their personal Dragon Isles Drake.” Blizzard has confirmed the expansion will launch “on or before December 31, 2022.”

