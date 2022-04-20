‘World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ expansion reveals rideable dragons

Blizzard has officially revealed details about the long-awaited Dragonflight expansion for World Of Warcraft.

Perhaps the biggest addition to World Of Warcraft is the rideable dragon mounts that Dragonflight brings to the game. Dragonriding is “an all-new skill-based method of aerial movement that allows players to take to the skies on the back of their personal Dragon Isles Drake. Players will customise their drake as they progress through the expansion, collecting more appearance options and enabling them to fly farther and faster.”

Dragonflight will also introduce players to the four new and unique zones that make up the Dragon Isles – “the Waking Shores, roiling with elemental power; the vast expanse of the Ohn’ahran Plains; the frosty peaks of the Azure Span; and the majestic spires and temples of Thaldraszus.”

Check out the cinematic trailer here:

As well as dragons and new zones, Dragonflight will also bring with it World Of Warcraft’s first ever race/class combo – the dracthyr Evoker. “They’ll design both humanoid and draconic forms, pick between the Alliance and Horde, and venture forth as a healer or ranged damage-dealer that harnesses the collective might of all dragonkind,” explained Blizzard.

The expansion will also “refresh the World Of Warcraft user interface” and bring with it new features and tools for crafting skills “including player-driven work orders, new profession equipment, and an all-new specialisation system.”

The expansion was initially confirmed last month, while earlier in April, a public source code update on the official World Of Warcraft website suggested that the expansion will be called “Dragonflight” with Base, Heroic, and Epic Expansion pre-purchases seemingly set to become available following the official reveal.

The ninth expansion doesn’t currently have a release date, though alpha and beta testing is set to take place soon – sign up here.

Last week (April 13) Vicarious Visions, the studio behind recent remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Crash Bandicoot, officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment.

The studio has confirmed that their development team will remain working in Albany, New York but are now solely focused on creating Blizzard games. The name Vicarious Visions will no longer be used.