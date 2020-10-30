‘World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ launches in late November

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new launch date for World Of Warcraft’s highly anticipated Shadowlands expansion.

The developer revealed the expansion’s new release date on Twitter with a length statement, following its initial delay earlier this month. Originally scheduled to release on October 27, the Shadowlands expansion is now set to arrive on November 23.

“Since we first told you about our decision to delay, we’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals,” World Of Warcraft executive producer John Hight said.

He also added that the team is now in a “great position to get things the rest of the way to the finish line before November 23”. Elsewhere in the statement, Hight thanked the community for their patience, and the beta testers for their “invaluable” feedback.

Hight also announced a pre-launch event, in line with its recently released pre-expansion patch. The Scourge Invasions is scheduled to kick off on November 10. Additionally, Hight revealed information about Shadowlands’ first raid, Castle Nathria, which will coincide with the start of Shadowlands Season 1 on on December 8. The raid will take players into the heart of Sire Denathrius’ lair in Revendreth.

The Shadowlands expansion for World Of Warcraft is set to arrive on November 23, 3pm PST (11pm BST). The DLC is available for pre-purchase now.