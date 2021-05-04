‘World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade’ release date leaked by Blizzard

The release date for World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic expansion has seemingly been leaked by Blizzard Entertainment.

According to a new Reddit post, as spotted by PC Gamer, several people pointed out that the World of Warcraft Classic Battle.net launcher briefly featured a notice for its upcoming Burning Crusade Classic expansion, indicating the release date as June 1.

The new expansion is set to release some time this year, however Blizzard is yet to confirm the leaked date.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic was announced in February during the annual BlizzCon, along with a brand new trailer. The expansion is expected to be a faithful recreation of the original and will find players entering The Dark Portal once more.

In 2019, Blizzard launched the long-awaited World of Warcraft Classic, a recreation of the original game, which includes several “vanilla” servers from back when the MMO initially launched.

The original Burning Crusade was the first-ever expansion for the World of Warcraft game and was released in 2007. When the Classic version launches, long-time players will be able to experience the story all over again.

More expansions, such as The Wrath of the Lich King and Cataclysm, are expected to receive a Classic re-launch in the future.

Meanwhile Jeff Kaplan, the director of Overwatch, recently announced his departure from Blizzard Entertainment.