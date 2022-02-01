‘World Of Warcraft’ will finally let Horde and Alliance players team up

Blizzard has announced that Horde and Alliance players will be soon be able to team up for cross-faction instances in World Of Warcraft, something that has not been possible since the game was launched in 2004.

Yesterday (January 31), Blizzard shared a development preview blog (via PC Gamer) that discussed the company’s plans to bring down a big divide between the Horde and Alliance factions in World Of Warcraft.

“For years now, many players have questioned whether the rules restricting communication and cooperation between Alliance and Horde need to be so absolute,” opened the blog, before answering that “these downsides have long been justified in order to preserve a central element of the Warcraft universe.”

Although the conflict between Orcs and Humans has raged since 1994, Blizzard has decided that it’s time to stop letting it get in the way of team-based content.

“We are working on the ability for Alliance and Horde players to form premade parties together for dungeons, raids, and rated PvP,” announced the company.

This is a big change for World Of Warcraft, and Blizzard noted that although “the extent of the change means that it couldn’t be ready in time for the upcoming Eternity’s End content update,” it’s planned as part of “a subsequent 9.2.5 update.”

This will be an opt-in feature “as much as possible,” as Blizzard recognises that “there are decades of animosity to overcome” with allowing Horde and Alliance players to finally mingle.

With the changes, players will be able to invite rival faction members to their party if they’re marked as friends or are members of a “cross-faction WoW community.”

Although guilds and random matchmade activities will remain same-faction, premade groups in the group finder – which can be used for mythic dungeons, raids and rated arenas – will be open to both Horde and Alliance players.

Although players will now be able to cooperate for some content, rival faction members will remain unfriendly to each other whilst in the wider open world.

