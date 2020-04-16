Saber Interactive has announced a Game Of The Year (GOTY) edition for its 2019 third-person shooter World War Z, as well as an upcoming port for the Nintendo Switch.

The GOTY package will feature all-new content, including three missions set in the French city of Marseille, four additional characters, as well as all previously released character and weapon skin packs.

The developer also announced through the game’s official forums that a brand-new playable class, which will feature “a unique skill tree and abilities”, will be released in a free update later this year.

Check out gameplay footage from the upcoming Marseille missions below.

Additionally, a port of World War Z for the Nintendo Switch is currently in development, according to a report by IGN.

However, no release date has been set, as getting the game to run smoothly on the handheld console is proving to be a challenge for the developer. Matt Karch, the CEO of Saber Interactive, told IGN to “keep in mind that we are rendering scenes with hundreds of enemies and four players online.

“Getting this to run on the Switch is the hardest thing that we have had to do – this is true even though we are porting our own [Swarm] engine over to the platform.”

World War Z: Game Of The Year will be released on May 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

