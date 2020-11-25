‘Worms Rumble’ leads December’s PlayStation Plus games

December’s PlayStation Plus titles for December have been revealed, gifting multiple shooters for members to dive into.

Headlining the pack of available games is Worms Rumble for PS4 and PS5, which will be available the same day the game launches on December 1. Other titles include the recently released Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4, the latest entry in the series – both available on PS4. All are available to download from December 1 until January 4, 2021.

A free multiplayer weekend will also take place December 19-20, offering users who are yet to upgrade to PlayStation Plus the chance to jump into online multiplayer on games such as Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement tweet below:

December’s PlayStation Plus games bring the chaos, with Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena leading the line-up: https://t.co/VCTOJtmOH2 pic.twitter.com/foo1B6tss6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

Worms Rumble was announced earlier this year and is bringing the popular battle royale genre to the beloved series. For the first time, players will be able to engage in real-time combat within 32-player battles with full cross-play support. Classic weapons such as the Bazooka and Holy Hand Grenade will be laid across the map for opponents to get their hands on, with customisable options for worms, daily challenges and more also available.

EA’s recently released Rocket Arena will also be bringing competitive multiplayer to PlayStation Plus users with intense three vs three battles. Players can rank up, earn new rocket parts and continue dishing out damage across a variety of multiplayer modes containing fast paced action.

Finally, Just Cause 4 joins the roster and offers a huge open-world for players to drive, shoot or skydive their way around. New for Just Cause 4 is dynamic weather, which uses the in-game physics engine to deliver terrifying encounters with mother nature across an expansive open-world and abundance of missions to undertake.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus members still have a few days left to download November’s games: Bugsnax, Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War, and Hollow Knight.